CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CECE. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut CECO Environmental from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CECE opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.62. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of 202.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,886 shares of company stock worth $45,216 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

