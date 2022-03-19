Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Celanese worth $36,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Celanese by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Celanese by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Celanese by 15.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.83. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

