Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $55.91. Approximately 35,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,099,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.92 and a beta of 2.06.
In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $30,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Celsius by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,281 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 173,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $4,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
