Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $55.91. Approximately 35,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,099,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Get Celsius alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $30,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Celsius by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,281 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 173,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $4,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.