Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of CPAC stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $542.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (Get Rating)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.