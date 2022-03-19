Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE CVE opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 2.78.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after buying an additional 12,561,304 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

