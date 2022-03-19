Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.46

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.46 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 79.10 ($1.03). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 79.10 ($1.03), with a volume of 46,096,772 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).

Get Centrica alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.