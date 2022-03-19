Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IPSC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 830,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,281. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

