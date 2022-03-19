CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading Down 6.1%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as €96.50 ($106.04) and last traded at €97.10 ($106.70). 19,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €103.40 ($113.63).

CWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $703.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €104.17 and its 200-day moving average is €117.35.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

