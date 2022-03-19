Charles Fear Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) Stock

Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1 – Get Rating) insider Charles Fear purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,791.37).

Charles Fear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Charles Fear purchased 271,176 shares of Swift Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$4,881.17 ($3,511.63).

On Thursday, January 6th, Charles Fear purchased 728,824 shares of Swift Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,390.01 ($8,913.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, and hospitality and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

