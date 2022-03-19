Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Shares Up 19.2%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) shares shot up 19.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 11,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 250,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Charlie’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

