Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.23% of Chart Industries worth $186,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000.

Chart Industries stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NASDAQ:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

