Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 216,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 207,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

