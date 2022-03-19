Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.45.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

