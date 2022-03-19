Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Shares of CHWY opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. Chewy has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,210.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star bought 26,878 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.