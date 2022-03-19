China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

China Recycling Energy stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. China Recycling Energy has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

