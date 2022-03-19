Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CJEWY opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

