Christopher K. Kramer Sells 1,035 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OKTA stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.36.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

