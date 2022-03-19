ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) CEO Buys $54,000.00 in Stock

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.61 on Friday. ChromaDex Co. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $12.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXC. Roth Capital began coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 10.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.