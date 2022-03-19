Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

