CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires C$22,750.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$22,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,557,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,012,375.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$3,250.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$3,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$3,150.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$3,050.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 33,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,775.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250.00.

On Monday, February 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,190.00.

On Friday, February 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

MBA opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$44.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

