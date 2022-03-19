Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 68.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ciena by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ciena by 13.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ciena by 34.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

