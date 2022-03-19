Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

