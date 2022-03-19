Citadel Trading 3,876.8% Higher This Week (CTL)

Citadel (CTL) traded 3,709.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $169,620.95 and approximately $382.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Citadel has traded 3,876.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 126.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

