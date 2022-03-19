Citigroup Cuts Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target to $13.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSEY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Diversey stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. Diversey has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

