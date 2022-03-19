Citigroup Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)

Citigroup reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a C$15.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

Shares of TSE:BLDP opened at C$14.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.96. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

