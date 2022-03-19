Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $211.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.21 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 40,189 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

