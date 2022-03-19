Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Acquires $10,254.40 in Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $10,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

