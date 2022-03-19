Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.57. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CIVB opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

