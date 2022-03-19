Clarus Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Clarus Securities in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Shares of TRSSF stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

