Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clene in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 13.53.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 101,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clene by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 493,581 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the third quarter worth $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clene by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

