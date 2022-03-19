Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Up 18.5% in February

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,377,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLIM stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

