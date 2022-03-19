Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

In other Clime Investment Management news, insider Ronni Chalmers purchased 51,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$30,606.51 ($22,019.07). In the last quarter, insiders bought 127,696 shares of company stock valued at $75,439.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

