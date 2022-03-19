Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,577,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $109.84 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 555,250 shares of company stock valued at $59,417,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

