Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.58 and last traded at $105.32. Approximately 190,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,245,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.75.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 555,250 shares of company stock valued at $59,417,344 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

