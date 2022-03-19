Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.98. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 65,143 shares.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

