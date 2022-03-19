Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.40.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $28.85.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after buying an additional 1,865,164 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 155,421 shares in the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

