Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.41. 20,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 868,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

