Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.