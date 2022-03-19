Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gannett were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth $6,970,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,712,000 after acquiring an additional 772,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 35.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,583,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 681,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 61.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 346,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 340,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $669.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

