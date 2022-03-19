Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ebix were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 109.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 14.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $35.31 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

