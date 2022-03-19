Comerica Bank Has $633,000 Stock Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 338.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FLIC stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $470.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

