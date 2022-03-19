Comerica Bank Has $708,000 Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Guess? were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Guess? by 111,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Guess?’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

