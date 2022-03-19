Comerica Bank Has $747,000 Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,848,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 663,417 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,585,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,267 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,212,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.96%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

