Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

About Central Pacific Financial (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.