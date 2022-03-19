Comerica Bank Sells 243,233 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,233 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 315 ($4.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.87.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.68 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.31.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

