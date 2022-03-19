Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 310.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,055 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,443,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1,687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 238,791 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

