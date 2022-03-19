Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE SBS opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,753 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,908 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,428,000 after acquiring an additional 996,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 117.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 884,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

