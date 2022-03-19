Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stake Lifted by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for approximately 1.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

