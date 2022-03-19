Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CNCE stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,425 shares of company stock worth $109,692. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 290,722 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 274,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 236,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 94,681 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

