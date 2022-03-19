Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

BBCP stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 78.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 20.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

